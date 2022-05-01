South Africa: Zuma Was at the Guptas' Beck and Call, Played Key Role in Bid to Capture Treasury and Eskom

30 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

The Zondo Commission report released on Friday, 29 April, contains the most scathing indictments of the conduct of former president Jacob Zuma issued to date by the State Capture inquiry.

The Gupta family identified Zuma "at a very early stage as somebody whose character was such that they could use him against the people of South Africa, his own country and his own government to advance their own business interests", the Zondo Commission has found.

The latest report concludes that Zuma "would do anything that the Guptas wanted him to do", and that the former president played an unequivocally central role in the attempted capture of the National Treasury and Eskom in particular.

Commission chair Judge Raymond Zondo goes so far as to state that the activists, opposition politicians and ordinary citizens who ultimately took to the streets in protests calling for Zuma's removal in 2017 "must all be commended and the country must be grateful to all of them".

Vindication for former finance ministers

The report amounts to a vindication of former finance ministers Pravin Gordhan, Mcebisi Jonas and Nhlanhla Nene, who were subjected to intimidation and harassment and ultimately fired as a direct result of their refusal to...

