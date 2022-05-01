Nigeria: Why Suspended Kano Anti-Graft Chief Was Arrested - Balarabe

30 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Yakubu

The chairman of the Kano Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCAC), Barr. Mahmud Balarabe, has stated that the suspended chairman of the commission, Muhuyi Rimin-Gado, was arrested in respect of criminal allegations against him being investigated by the State Police Command.

He spoke to journalists in his office on Friday, saying that Rimin-Gado's case was with the police in order to avoid any form of compromise or allegation of him being witch-hunted.

He explained that the suspended chairman was investigated by the State House of Assembly on allegations of forging his Medical record, for which a First Information Report was presented before a court of law.

Balarabe also said that there were petitions against the former chairman of the anti-graft agency alleging corruption that were being investigated by the Police Command in the state that include the issue of land at Yahaya Gusau, a recovered land belonging to heirs located at Farawa where N8 million was recovered but only N3 million was given to the owners, among others.

He also listed other allegations that have to do with the recovery account of the Commission.

"You are all aware that the suspended chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission in person of Barr Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado was arrested yesterday (Thursday) in Abuja.

"This is in connection with series of allegations against him. That is why we feel there is need to brief the public concerning the development.

"So many things have happened during his reign that led to his suspension. There were a lot of complaints, a lot of petitions against him. Some of the cases have been investigated while others are under investigation. In fact one of the investigations has already been concluded and an FIR is already pending in court.

"We want to dismiss any idea of him being witch-hunted, that is why the case is before the state police command, they will conduct the investigation, prepare the FIR and present it before the court," he stated.

