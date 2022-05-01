Nigeria: UK Police Panel Issues Khafi Warning Over Appearance on BBNaija

30 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Khafilat Kareem, popularly known as Khafi, has been issued a final warning from the Metropolitan Police concerning her appearance on the reality TV show without their permission.

Kareem, who is a constable in the Metropolitan Police Force, faced a panel at the Empress Building in west London, for appearing at the 2019 edition of the show without permission from the Met Police.

According to the BBC, the misconduct hearing ruled that PC Kareem should be given a written warning after gross misconduct was proven.

The reality TV star entered the Big Brother house in Lagos in June 2019 and lasted 77 days before being evicted.

The misconduct panel, sitting at the Empress Building in west London, found that PC Kareem had breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to "orders and instructions" and "discreditable conduct".

Following the panel's conclusion, Det Ch Supt Andy Day said, "Permission was refused for PC Kareem to appear on the Nigerian version of Big Brother as it was felt it was not in the best interest for either her or the Metropolitan Police Service to take part.

"Despite this refusal, she went on the show anyway. A detailed investigation was carried out by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards which concluded PC Kareem should face gross misconduct proceedings.

"Being a police officer means you must abide by the standards of professional behaviour. PC Kareem's behaviour clearly fell far short and she has been given a final written warning."

