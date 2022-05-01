Nigeria: Burna Boy Dedicates Next Album, 'Love, Damini', to Life Story

Nigerian Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy, has announced that he will soon release his sixth studio album; Love, Damini. According to the artiste, the album would be a 'a personal body of work'.

In a tweet via his personal Twitter account, the artiste who recently sold-out his show at the Madison Square Gardens in NiewYork City, US, wrote, "Love, Damini is a personal body of work. It's about the ups and downs, the growth, the L's and W's. I'm excited to share this journey and roll out with you all #LoveDamini #Burnaboy."

-- Burna Boy (@burnaboy) April 29, 2022

The artiste last album, Twice As Tall, bagged him a Grammy award during the ceremony's 2021 edition, as it was the Best Global Music award.