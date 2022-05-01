Nigeria: Kaduna Governorship - Governor El-Rufai's Son Roots for Uba Sani

30 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Christopher Odey

Kaduna State governor's son, Bashir El-Rufai, on Saturday, expressed support for Senator Uba Sani, to become the next governor of the State in 2023.

Bashir, who took to his verified Facebook page on Saturday, posted pictures of himself with Sani in a sitting room.

He wrote: "Ni da Distinguished Senator Governor" meaning 'I and the Distinguished Senator Governor'.

Senator Uba Sani, who represents Kaduna Central senatorial district at the National Assembly had obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket.

The lawmaker said he was out to consolidate the legacy of his boss and incumbent governor of the state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

