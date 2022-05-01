Nigeria: 2023 - Withdraw Statement on Zoning, Arewa Youths Tell APC Chairman

The Arewa Consultative Youth Forum (ACYF) has called on the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to quickly withdraw his statement that the party has not taken a position on zoning elective positions for 2023 elections.

The ACYF, in a statement on Saturday, said the statement credited to Adamu was capable of heating the polity and spelling doom for the party if not quickly withdrawn.

The group said it was worrisome that the party chairman could come up with such an inflammable statement when all critical stakeholders were already on the same page on the need for the Presidency to return to the South in 2023.

The statement reads, "The unfortunate statement credited to Senator Adamu is regrettable just as it is demeaning of his status as the chairman of a ruling party.

"Even a political a novice is aware that the consensus from critical political stakeholders is that Presidency must return to the South in 2023.

"His statement that no agreement had been reached on zoning is not in the best interest of the party.

"The statement is capable of leading to electoral defeat for our great party if not quickly withdrawn.

"It is a statement that can confuse, overheat the polity and eventually lead to electoral defeat.

"Leaders must learn to weigh their words and also feel the pulse of the people when making statements on issues as important as this."