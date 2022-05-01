Nigeria: Adamu's Position on Zoning Can Destabilise APC - Northern Youths

Youths from Northern region of the country, on Saturday warned chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Abdullahi, that his comment on zoning of presidential seat can throw the party into confusion.

They also argued that such proclamation could heat up the polity in the country and destabilise the party, urging him to withdraw the statement with immediate effect in order to maintain harmony within the party.

The youths under the aegis of Arewa Consultative Youth Forum (ACYF) at a press briefing in Abuja, maintained that stakeholders had already agreed that a Southerner will fly the presidential ticket of the party in 2023.

Addressing journalists, President of ACYF, Godwin Meliga, said it was worrisome that the party chairman could come up with such an inflammable statement when all critical stakeholders were already on the same page on zoning.

Meliga said, "The unfortunate statement credited to Senator Abdullahi Adamu is regrettable just as it is demeaning of his status of the chairman of a ruling party.

"Even a political novice is aware that the consensus from critical political stakeholders is that presidency must return to the South in 2023. His statement that no agreement had been reached on zoning is clearly not in the best interest of the party.

"In fact, the statement is capable of leading to electoral defeat for our great party if not quickly withdrawn. It is a statement that can cause confusion, over heat the polity and eventually lead to electoral defeat.

"Leaders must learn to weigh their words and also feel the pulse of the people when making statements on issues as important as this."

Daily Trust had reported that Adamu said on Friday while responding to questions from State House reporters after presenting the Ekiti APC governorship candidate, Abiodun Oyebanji, to President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja that no decision had been reached on zoning.