Tanzania: Workers Beam With High Hopes

ALL is set for President Samia Suluhu Hassan to officiate the much awaited May Day, which will be marked at national level in Dodoma region today, as public servants remain on highest expectations to have pay rise as pledged by the President last year. Dodoma is buzzing ready to host the event.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Saturday inspected preparations of the event at the host venue Jamhuri Stadium.

Addressing hundreds of workers at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza region last year, President Samia said that at that time, her government was not in the right position to raise salaries, citing economic factors.

However, she promised to raise salaries in the following year's May Day which is observed today.

On that day, the President reduced Pay as You Earn (PAYE) from 9 per cent to 8 per cent.

Recently, Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Anthony Mtaka said this year's May Day would be one of its own as he launched a hashtag for the celebrations that will be marked in the country's capital and the political region of the country.

The hashtag: 'Meimosi2022dodomakivingine' sought to en- gage every worker in the country to be active ahead, during and after the celebrations.

For the first time, the Dodoma Regional Commissioner said over 3,000 delegates, who will arrive in the country's capital, will optionally have an opportunity to have a glimpse on the de- velopment projects currently being undertaken in the city after the newly launched Projects Tourism.

The Mtaka designed projects tourism seeks to ensure that every person entering the region knows what is actually going on in making the country's Capital greater and one of its own in the East, Central and Southern African regions.

At a news conference, Mr Mtaka was quoted as saying that ahead of May 1, 2022, there would be a series of activities including sports and exhibitions to be conducted by different workers unions and the private sector as well as other stakeholders in the working sector.

The RC said this was yet another opportu- nity for business persons in Dodoma to tap the opportunity, as many persons were now coming to their area.

Recently, the government said it would meet with leaders of trade unions to discuss various issues regarding the welfare of workers.

This was said in the National Assembly by the Minister of State, President's Office - Public Services Management and Good Governance, Ms Jenista Mhagama shortly before the legislators approved budget estimates for her ministry for the year 2022/23.

She said the government would continue working on challenges facing employees and members of the civil service for better service delivery. "On cards also is to promote 92,000 civil servants before June this year, with priority be- ing given to those who are about to retire," she told the House.

Earlier, Minister of State, President's Office- Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG), Mr Innocent Bashungwa said in the financial year 2023/24, the ministry will set a budget for procuring motorcycles for all Ward Executive Officers (WEOs).

He also assured that the government will continue creating conducive enrolment for WEOs for them to effectively discharge their duties.

Minister Bashungwa also instructed all District Executive Directors (DEDs) to ensure a monthly allowance for all WEOs is paid on time and at their workplaces.

The government had instructed payment of 100,000/- being a monthly allowance for all WEOs in the country, however there is a concern that some of them are not receiving it on time. In the House, some legislators complained that some of the WEOs are forced to collect the money in the councils' offices, a move that requires them to travel far distances to collect the same.

For her part the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Employment, Youths and the Disabled), Professor Joyce Ndalichako said between 2018 and March 2022, the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) paid a total of 6.91tri/- in retirement benefits. She explained that the government pays pensions amounting to 58.75bn/- each month.

"There are some civil servants who were employed in 1999 downwards and they were not contributing to the public service pension schemes, the government then decided to con- sider them for pension payments," said the minister.

According to her, this caused delays in payment of their pensions as their data were not included in the previous payment system.

Prof Ndalichako also directed PSSSF and National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to ensure the verification exercise is conducted in a perfect manner that would not require the retirees to travel long distances to the funds' headquarters.