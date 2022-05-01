Nigeria: 'You Must Run', Jonathan's Supporters Hit the Streets of Kano

Some youths in Kano have given a seven-day ultimatum to former President Goodluck Jonathan to declare interest in the 2023 Presidency.

The youths, in their hundreds, thronged the Kano state Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Saturday, after staging a rally around some strategic places in the city.

They wielded banners, posters, and placards with different inscriptions showing their support for the former president.

Some of the banners and placards had inscriptions such as "Jonathan Don't Abandon Us", "Come To The Rescue Of Our Country", "Jonathan, You Must Run", and so on.

Daily Trust had exclusively reported that two northern governors are pushing for the Jonathan's second term bid, and that he is about to declare.

Speaking at the NUJ secretariat, the Coordinator of Jonathan Support Organization, Mubashir Tafida, said Nigeria is in a sorry state and only a man like Jonathan could fix the problems.

Tafida added that if the former president did not declare his intention to run, two million youths would storm his office and force him to contest.

"Economic instability in Nigeria is taking to its toll. That needs a man like Jonathan to be fixed."

"When he was president, there was no hunger and poverty. Our destiny lies in his hands. He is our father, and as children, we appeal to him to contest for election in order to save us from the present hardship in Nigeria.

"So, we give him a seven-day ultimatum to declare for the presidency or we will throng his office with 2 million youths to force him to declare. Our destiny lies on his decision to run."

The Coordinator also stated that they do not care about under which political party Jonathan should run for the presidency.