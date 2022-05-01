Uganda: Security Destroys 378 Guns Recovered From Karamoja

A total of 378 guns and other light weapons that were recovered from Karamojong have been destroyed by security in Karamoja region.

The weapons, mainly got from Karamoja also included others got from Northern Uganda, Rwenzori region and the Greater Kampala Metropolitan region districts of Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi presided over the symbolic function held at Panyangala sub-county Kotido municipality in Kotido district.

"You are all aware of the scourge of illegal weapons. Their illicit proliferation and use in various parts of Africa cause countless deaths, untold suffering, population displacement, disruption of livelihoods, disruption of infrastructure and economic activities. We are here to destroy them,"Maj Gen Katsigazi said.

He noted that the small arms are commonly used in the commission of crimes like murder, theft, road ambushes and grabbing, domestic violence, raiding and terrorism which are a menace to society

"All the above undermine efforts to realize the goal of creating free, integrated and prosperous Africa as envisioned in Agenda 2062," he said.

According to the DIGP, removing the weapons from circulation and use is therefore central to realizing peace, security and stability in Uganda and the continent at large.

"Sincere appreciation goes to the people of Uganda and the Karamojong in particular, UPDF, Uganda Police Forces and other sister forces for the endless efforts to curb the illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the region."

The commander of the UPDF third division, Brig Joseph Balikuddembe urged those who are yet to surrender their guns to do so peacefully.

"For the criminals elements that have remained adamant to surrender the guns should look at this day as one where they can have a change of mind and surrender peacefully," Brig Balikuddembe noted.

He said the symbolic destroying of the weapons is meant to show they are not needed and therefore ought to be disposed of.

Gun violence in Uganda

Guns have been a menace to Uganda with a number of people losing their lives and other sustaining grave injuries due to these weapons.

For example, between 2014 and 2016 , data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs indicated that 503 people were killed and 1477 sustained serious injuries, all caused by shootings using both legal and illegal guns.

According to security, many of the guns used in the commission of crimes enter the country through its porous borders when criminals smuggle them into the country.

Most of these come from the neighboring DR.Congo and South Sudan.

A few years ago, government through the police started fingerprinting of all guns in the country.

This was after a flurry of unsolved murders by shooting of prominent persons including Muslim clerics, Maj.Muhammad Kiggundu, prosecutor Joan Kagezi, AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, Col.Ibrahim Abiriga and ASP Muhammad Kirumira among others that rocked mostly Kampala Metropolitan area.

The fingerprinting process involves firing various guns in a controlled area and each gun's unique print is captured, recorded and stored.

According to experts investigators using ballistic fingerprinting analyse a fired bullet or casing for scratches under the microscope and the markings, just like for fingerprints are unique to each weapon.

In case of any incident of shooting, the bullet shell is picked by investigators and analysed to find out the details of the gun used and its current owner.

The fingerprinting of guns has recently recorded some successes after the investigations into the attempted assassination of Works and Transport Minister, Gen Katumba Wamala indicated that the gun used in last year incident had also earlier been used in the 2016 murder of Maj Muhammad Kiggundu and his UPDF bodyguard.