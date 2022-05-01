Zimbabwe: Thieving Ex-Zanu-PF Official Languishes in Prison After Failing to Pay $100,000 Bail

FORMER Zanu PF Kariba district chairman, Nomore Gosa (45) and three accomplices are languishing in remand at Kariba Prison after failing to raise ZW$100,000 bail each.

The quartet was recently arrested for stealing an assortment of building materials worth US$3,000 from Padenga Holdings Crocodile Farm.

During their recent court appearance, Kariba magistrate, Tendai Banda, ordered each accused person to pay bail deposit with the Clerk of Court in exchange for freedom.

Gosa, a self-employed transporter, is jointly charged with Golden Triangle Security guards, Lloyd Chirovapasi (28), James Libombo (29) and Mufaro Mavhura (46).

Prison authorities told NewZimbabwe.com, Gosa and his gang members were failing to raise the bail money and will have to face trial coming from remand prison.

The four, who spent the Easter holidays in police cells at Kariba Police Station, are expected back at court for routine remand on May 3.

It is suspected that during the period extending from November 11, 2021 to April 14, 2022, the security guards stole an assortment of building and related materials at Padenga Holdings Crocodile Farm, where they were providing security services.

They then hired Gosa to ferry the contraband using his car, a Toyota Venture.

The matter came to light after Padenga Holdings noticed rampant theft of its property and installed a tracker on one of the materials, which was later stolen and recovered at a local hardware.

The hardware owner reportedly implicated the guards and Gosa, leading to their arrest.

Property worth US$1,500 was recovered.

Curren Modina Musiiwa prosecuted.