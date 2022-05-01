Africa: Benin Becomes the Next Country to Draw Up an Artificial Intelligence Strategy - but What Can Ai Strategies Do for Africa?

London — Last week Benin held a workshop in Cotonou to review a draft AI strategy and the Secretary General of the Ministry of Digital and Digitization, Gaspard Datondji told those attending that the strategy "will contribute to the emergence of an AI ecosystem capable of becoming a powerful lever for sustainable development and job creation." Russell Southwood looks at what AI strategies are and how words might turn into action.

The workshop in Cotonou heard how the country had put in place the foundation blocks for building an 'AI ecosystem': these included the country's law, the Digital Code, more than 2,500 km of fiber networks throughout the country and public key infrastructure, to strengthen digital trust. It is also building a national data centre and a national network connecting 187 administrative sites across the country.

The report presented to the workshop divided the tasks for potential stakeholders for the strategy into three groups: services, data and infrastructure; ecosystem, institutional, legal and regulatory framework; then awareness of AI and development of human capital. The formal mechanism for implementation is the framework of the government's action program 2021-2026 through phase 2 of the smart administration project." At the end of the work, the strategy document will be presented to the Council of Ministers for its adoption and implementation.

The promise is big, according to Ahmed Sacca Yarou, Director of the Ministry's cabinet group: "the implementation of the national AI strategy will certainly make it possible to manage, highlight and monetize the massive data resulting from the execution of several projects. of the digital sector."

So far, so laudable but what is much less clear is how this Government-led process will translate into action. Benin has a small but lively start-up community but it does not seem to have been mentioned in the reports of the events. Neither were major players like banks and insurance companies who might use AI algorithms to make their businesses more effective. Nor was there any mention of carrier neutral data centres and cloud services as part of the foundations of the ecosystem. Looking from the outside, there seems to be something of a disconnect between rhetoric and understanding and between reach and grasp.

According to an excellent article by Open Air written in October 2020 there were five countries at that point with AI strategies - Mauritius, Egypt, Zambia, Tunisia and Botswana - and seven countries with task-forces or national commissions: Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Mauritius, Tunisia, Egypt, Nigeria. But as the author of article cautions: "African states need to be critical of techno-heroic expectations from the use of AI... "

So how do these strategies translate into things using AI? Google's opened the first African AI lab in Ghana, providing developers with necessary research to build products that can solve Africa's unique problems. Companies like AWS, Google and Microsoft all have AI tools that developers can pick up and work with.

But the majority of projects mentioned in the Open Air article are for public sector or donor-based work. The most practical-sounding examples are Rwanda's 10-year contract with Babyl (a digital healthcare provider, which currently claims 2.5 million registered users on its website) and a partnership with the World Economic Forum to increase the country's diagnostic capacities for detecting cancer.

Everything else is about creating platforms or using drones. More worryingly, the Governments of Uganda (with Huawei) and Zimbabwe (with CloudWalk Technology) are working to use facial recognition technology in two countries that have a fairly unforgiving attitude to their political opponents.

No-one would argue that it was not important that Governments have strategies that inform their spending and implementation plans to achieve those strategies. However, to get from the "blah-blah sphere" to practical action it would be useful work with those who already have some practical feel for using AI, particularly the Fintech start-ups and more broadly, the private sector.

Our thanks to Open Air on which, in part, the article above is based: https://openair.africa/7-ways-that-african-states-are-legitimizing-artificial-intelligence/

In Brief

MTN has joined Alaian, whose other members are Bouygues Telecom, Cellnex, KPN, MTN, Telefónica and WINDTRE. With this alliance, they are joining forces to share best practices on innovation and generate different use cases on the latest market developments and technologies they are implementing, in their ambition to constantly innovate. Alaian will be looking for start-ups with 5G-based use cases in Communications & infrastructure, Industry, manufacturing & logistics, Mobility, Utilities & Energy, Metaverse & Web3, Media, Entertainment & Gaming and Retail.

DRC: Liquid Intelligent Technologies is connecting Limete, Gombe and Ngaliema to its fibre network in the country.

Uganda: Telecom26 today announced that its IoT service is helping track down stolen motorbikes in Uganda. The company has been appointed by Boda Boda Banja, a fintech which enables people who are un/underbanked to buy or lease a motorbike to use as a taxi for people and goods, and/or for personal use Motorbike theft is a problem across Uganda with solo drivers seen as easy targets for thieves. In 2021 more than 170 motorcycles were stolen from members of the Gulu West and Gulu East Boda-Boda Associations in Northern Uganda. Meanwhile in the cities of Lira, Kwania and Apac the Police are investigating an organized criminal gang that steals boda bodas across the country. To help keep the motorbikes that it finances more secure, and to locate them if they are stolen, Boda Boda Banja is now installing a tracker on each motorbike.

Power Learn Project (www.WildlifeCampusKenya.com/plp/), a Pan African impact organization announced today the launch of its flagship program One Million Developers for Africa" Scholarship Program (#1MillionDevs4Africa) to train 1 million young people and empower them with tech employability skills.

Kenya: Eden Life, Africa's first home concierge services scheduling platform, has acquired Lynk, the former technology company connecting informal workers to job opportunities across Kenya. The strategic acquisition, brokered by Enza Capital, sees Eden Life expand into Kenya and leverages Lynk's successful platform that connected informal workers with end users through automated job matching and standardized processes.

Sierra Leone: MNO Qcell has embarked on a mobile network expansion programme across the country, Concord Times writes. As part of phase three of the project, QCell is installing 150 new base transceiver stations (BTS) nationwide in strategic areas that have previously lacked service, including Mafonda, Fayome Wonde and Mamasonka.

Ghana: MTN Ghana and Vodafone Ghana have announced a strategic partnership to pilot national roaming services in the Volta Region as a first step towards a broader nationwide agreement. The deal will see Vodafone expand its mobile network coverage by leveraging MTN's infrastructure in this pilot phase.

African streaming service Showmax is giving its subscribers even more control over how much data they use, with the addition of a Max Data Saving mode that uses just 50MB per hour. This is currently available within the iOS mobile version of the Showmax app and will be rolled out to Android app users soon.

Equatorial Guinea: Equatorial Guinea's mobile network operators (MNOs) have agreed to reduce their rates by 50% from 1 May for the benefit of consumers, following weeks of negotiations with the government. Agence Ecofin reports that the decision is the result of a preliminary agreement signed between the government, the Telecommunications Regulatory Body (Organo Regulador de las Telecomunicaciones, ORTEL), state-owned infrastructure management firm Gestor de Infraestructuras de Telecomunicaciones de Guinea Ecuatorial (GITGE) and the cellcos. The agreement was adopted on 20 April. Equatorial Guinea's MNO sector consists of three providers: state-backed fixed/mobile operator Guinea Ecuatorial de Telecomunicaciones Sociedad Anonima (Getesa), GreenCom (Muni) and GECOMSA.