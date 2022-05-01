Kenya: President Uhuru Directs 125% Increase on Minimum Wage

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta handed Kenyans a 12pc increase in the minimum wage, a perfect gift to workers in the lower carders.

He made the declaration at Nyayo National Stadium during celebrations to mark Labour Day marked globally on every May 1.

"I today declare an increase of minimum wage by 12pc points with effect from today," he said.

This year's Labour Day celebrations convened by Central Organisation for Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli was marked under the theme "Job Creation, Peace, and Sustainability."

Ernest Nadome, the first Assistant Secretary-General for COTU earlier said the trade union expected the government to review the minimum wage for unionisable workers by 23- 24 percent to help cushion them against the rising cost of living.

The minimum wage was last reviewed in 2018.

"We are just asking the government to go out of its way and allocate something about the cost of fuel has gone up, this is a pass-through cost that most of the employers have loaded that in their cost. It means in terms of margins it has not affected them that much," he stated.

The minimum wage in Kenya currently stands at Sh13,500.

The Labour Day celebrations are held every year on 1st of May to recognize Kenyan workers for their commitment towards growing the country's economy.