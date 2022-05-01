Tanzania: Thousands Enlist for Dar City Marathon

ALL is ready for the Dar City Marathon ahead of its official flag off on May 8th in Dar es Salaam.

It is adventurous race as it will enable runners to admire beautiful sceneries of the city while at the same time promoting their health.

Unveiling this yesterday was The Runners Club Vice-President George Ruhago, who said there will be three races of 5km, 10km and 21km half marathon on the day.

"The main purpose for this event is to instill exercising culture to people for them to escape non-communicable diseases which continue to affect many people and also to promote Dar es Salaam city.

"People do not get enough time to see the city well as they are always in a rush but on the day, it will be special for them to sample the beauty of this city while splinting slowly and having fun with colleagues," he said.

He added that after the run, they will proceed to partake in the premiering of the Royal Tour Film expected to happen on the same day as one way to show support to president Samia Suluhu Hassan for her works to promote tourism sector.

"We are pleased to see the big turnout of people who have been registered to take part in the contest as we have sold all tickets signaling that people are ready to explore Dar es Salaam city.

"The event is set to begin from 6:00pm and before the start of everything, participants will be required to undergo health test to know their physical well-being and we will have qualified doctors to do the examinations," Ruhago said.

He then disclosed that 1m/- will be awarded to runners who will win the 21km race for both male and female categories, second-placed finishers in both categories, will pocket 750,000/-.

"The third-placed finishers in the 21km race, will receive 500,000/- while the fourth slot occupants will get 350,000/-. The fifth placed will be awarded 200,000/- and the sixth to tenth occupants will go home with 100,000/- apiece.

"For the 10km, winners in both male and female disciplines will pocket 500,000/-, the runners will get 350,000/- while the third slot occupants will be awarded 250,000/- each as the fourth-placed finishers will receive 150,000/- and the fifth place finishers will pocket 100,000/-as those to accommodate sixth to tenth slots will be each awarded 50,000/-," he disclosed.