Nigeria: May Day Tragedy - 4 Dead, 5 Injured in 3rd Mainland Bridge Accident

As workers are in the mood for the 2022 May Day celebration, four people have been presumed dead while five others were injured on Sunday, on the Third Mainland Bridge, in Lagos.

The accident occurred at about 5.50 am at the Adekunle Inter-change end of the Bridge inward Iyana-Oworo.

Information gathered revealed that the incident occurred when a Toyota Hiace bus with number plate, FST 241 YC (Grey colour), which was journeying at top speed from Adekunle inter-change suffered a tyre burst and capsized.

It was learnt that 20 occupants (Nine males and 11 females) were on board when the incident occurred.

Five of the occupants were said to have sustained injuries while three female adults were confirmed dead on the spot.

The fourth casualty, a female died in the hospital.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide said the crashed vehicle has been towed off the location.

According to him, men of FRSC, The Nigeria Police, Lagos State Transport Management Authority LASTMA and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, were the first responders at the scene who rescued the injured victims and deposited the bodies at the General Hospital Marina.

"The additional female victim died at the Hospital when the FRSC team went for follow-up at General Hospital, Marina,"

He advised motorists to always be mindful of the status of their tyres and avoid excessive speed.

At press time, the crashed vehicle has been taken off the location.

The Sector Commander assured all motorists of adequate deployment of personnel and logistics for the crash-free Eid-El-Fitri celebration on Monday, 2nd May 2022.

He admonished motorists to always adhere to speed limits for all categories of the road at all times because "Speed Thrills but kills faster".