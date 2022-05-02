Nigeria: NDLEA Intercepts N1.1bn Travellers' Cheques, 10.89kg Cocaine At Lagos Airport

1 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The cheques were neatly concealed inside four bound hardcover books, disguised as academic project pieces of literature, to the United Kingdom.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted travellers' cheques in various foreign currencies of over N1.1 billion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

This was contained in a statement by Femi Babafemi, director, of Media and Advocacy, of the agency, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Babafemi said that at least, one suspect, Oguma Uchenna, had been arrested in connection to an attempt to export the cheques.

The cheques, he said, were neatly concealed inside four bound hardcover books, disguised as academic project pieces of literature, to the United Kingdom.

He said the financial instruments, suspected to be counterfeits, were discovered on April 27 at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) export shed of the Lagos airport.

He explained that the discovery was made during a cargo examination of some consignments meant for exportation to the UK on a cargo flight.

"A breakdown of the cheques shows they have monetary values of two hundred and eighty-seven thousand, six hundred and twenty-three dollars, thirty-one cent ($287, 623.31)

"One million, four hundred and fifty-six thousand, three hundred Canadian dollars ($1,456,300) and One million, two hundred and ninety-seven thousand, eight hundred (1,297,800) euros.

"This is with a total value of one billion, one hundred and fifty-seven million, six hundred and seventy thousand, four hundred and sixty-nine Naira and ninety-two kobo (N1,157, 670,469.92)," he said.

In the same vein, operatives of the NDLEA at the airport had foiled an attempt by drug traffickers to smuggle into the country, 10.89 kilograms of cocaine, through a Qatar Airways flight.

Mr Babafemi said the illicit drug was hidden in seven children's duvets, packed in an unaccompanied bag from Brazil.

He quoted the chairman of the NDLEA, Buba Marwa, as commending the officers and men of the MMIA, for the seizures and arrests in the past week.

Mr Marwa charged them and their compatriots across the country to remain steadfast and vigilant in their areas of responsibility.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X