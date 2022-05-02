Nigeria: Outage At CBN, Army Headquarters As Vandals Hit AEDC Networks

1 May 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

Some networks of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) have been attacked by vandals.

The development led to power outage in some key places in the Central Business District (CBD) of the nation's capital.

In a notice, the Distribution Company (DisCo) said aside CBD, some parts of Lifecamp Round-about in Abuja were also affected.

Top offices affected are the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Women Development Centre, Army Defence College, Army headquarters, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), NICON Luxury Hotel, Federal Ministry of Finance headquarters, and up to Sahad Stores (Area 11 - Garki).

For the vandalism at the Lifecamp Round-about, AEDC said the areas affected are Bellavue 1 and 2 Estate, Police Estate and Enoch Estate.

"Our engineers are currently at both sites working to restore normal supply soonest. We sincerely regret any inconveniencies and appeal for understanding," the power firm said on Sunday evening.

AEDC is one of the 11 DisCos in the country supplying electricity to consumers.

The DisCo supplies power to its nearly one million consumers in Abuja, Kogi, Nasarawa and Niger States.

