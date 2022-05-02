Nigeria: Soyinka Visits Sunday Igboho in Benin Republic

2 May 2022
This Day (Lagos)

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has travelled to Cotonou, Benin Republic to visit Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, known as Sunday Igboho.

The literary icon was seen at the Seme border around noon yesterday, crossing to Cotonou, the capital city of Benin Republic.

He was mobbed by a crowd while waiting to complete immigration formalities and he was repeatedly asked where he was headed.

His response was that he was on a visit to see Igboho to break the Muslim fast with him.

Reminded that neither he nor Ighoho was a Muslim, Soyinka asserted that it made no difference.

He said he had wished to see Igboho, so as to sympathise with his predicament.

"Ramadan is as good as any other season to express non-denominational solidarity," added the Professor.

Igboho was arrested in Cotonou on July 20, 2021, while traveling to Germany as the Nigerian government had declared him wanted.

He was arrested with his wife, Ropo, who was later released. Igboho spent eight months in prison before he was released by the Benin Republic government, but he is not allowed to leave the country.

Igboho had been at the forefront of agitation for the Yoruba Nation in Nigeria until his house was invaded by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Ibadan. He managed to flee while some of his aides were killed and others arrested.

