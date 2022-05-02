Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Hints At "Winning Power" in Uganda

The Commander of Land Forces Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has hinted at "winning power" in Uganda, a statement that has left many tongues wagging.

"I consider President Museveni and President Paul Kagame the best strategists that ever lived. When team MK wins power in this country which we will, our first act will be to increase the sports budget," Gen Muhoozi tweeted on Sunday.

The First Son who is also the Special Presidential Advisor on Special Operations last week celebrated his 48 birthday which was also attended by President Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame.

He has since said the birthday celebrations will continue until he asks his supporters to stop.

However, on Sunday, Gen Muhoozi took a jibe at critics of his 48th birthday in a veiled message saying he doesn't judge anyone.

"Team MK does not judge any man or woman! We are only interested in making Uganda the best country possible!! And we will do it. The Muhoozi Army always comes in peace. But do not joke with them. It is an army of lions and lionesses."

The Commander of the Land Forces in the UPDF also used the opportunity to scoff at individuals who he said have fought him for long.

"The enemies fought us for so long! They abused me with every name they could find! Now they can't believe we have taken over the country! We will not stop until we are in complete control!"

The recent developments have been interpreted by many, as a clear indicator that the Commander of the Land Forces in the UPDF has presidential ambitions.

Speaking during the 48th birthday dinner organized at State House Entebbe , Rwanda's President Kagame asked Gen Muhoozi to use his next years well, just like he has done with the previous 48 years on earth.

"He (Muhoozi) has used his 48 years very well, there is no doubt that the many more years that we wish for him are going to be used better in my view. I want to also say that Gen Muhoozi, there is a lot of expectation that you continue to that path that u continue contributing to the progress of Uganda and our region," Kagame said.