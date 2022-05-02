Uganda: Kabaka Mutebi Returns From Europe

2 May 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Jonah Kirabo

Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga has confirmed the safe return of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II to Uganda following a number of weeks in Europe.

The Kattikiro said in a tweet that Kabaka Mutebi returned in the wee hours of Saturday and he is reigning over his kingdom.

"Ssabasajja Kabaka returned from abroad, he is healthy and reigning over his Kingdom," Mayiga revealed.

The Kabaka flew out of the country, via Dutch national airliner, KLM, to Germany for medical check up.

Mayiga told the press then that the Kabaka would also use this trip to meet with several Buganda development partners in various European states including the Netherlands.

His absence forced Buganda to suspend the annual Kabaka's birthday run and all celebrations that precede the kabaka's birthday.

Following the suspension, Mayiga told the press that the celebrations will be held 'sometime in May' when the Kabaka is available to oversee the run and all activities in the kingdom.

It remains to be seen whether the run will be held now that the Kabaka is back in the country.

