Uganda: Ura Gives Back to Kampala Muslim Community in Early Iddi Celebrations

Tax body, Uganda Revenue Authority has donated an assortment of items to the Muslim communities in Nakawa market, Komamboga, Naguru barracks and Kinawataka in Kampala as part of its early Iddi celebrations.

Muslims across the world will today, Monday celebrate Eid-al-Fitr to mark the end of the fasting and holy month of Ramadan.

However, on Sunday, the tax body donated food items and home care products to Muslim communities to celebrate with them the day.

According to Micheal Masembe, the representative of the URA spokesperson, by giving back to community, public confidence is built but also paves way for compliance within the taxpaying community.

"We want to appreciate you for fasting and for maintaining a good working relationship. As an institution we have performed well in March and April, partly attributed to Ramadan," Masembe said.

Masembe also explained that giving back to Moslems during Ramadan resonates with Zakat, one of the Muslim five pillars, that encourages Moslems to donate to the needy.

His thoughts where not different from Sheikh Uthman Mugenyi of the URA Moslem group who emphasized that apart from collection of taxes, URA also gives back to show gratitude to communities in which they operate.

Sheikh Asuman Lule, the Imam of Nakawa market Masjid Noor mosque thanked URA staff especially the Moslem community for fulfilling one of the Quaranic Hadith that requires all neighbours to be loving, cooperative and share their sorrows.

"Thank you URA for being good neighbors and for choosing us from the many, Aeat alwahid ealaa yaminik (loosely meaning: give the one on your right in Arabic)," Sheikh Lule aid of URA 's good gesture.

For URA, the culture of charity has an immeasurable impact on the communities it serves and that is why Management has taken a social stand to prioritize corporate social responsibility for meaningful team building, shared values, and a unified vision.