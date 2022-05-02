Nigeria: Gunmen Raze Home of Abia Police Community Relations Committee Chairman

The gunmen, who operated for three hours, accused the PCRC chairman of giving the police information about their activities.

Gunmen on Sunday morning attacked and burnt the country home of the Chairman of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Osisioma Police Division, Abia State, Amanna Nwaogu.

The attack, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, caused tension in Abayi Ogbuligba, Amaitolu Autonomous community in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State, where the house was located.

The gunmen reportedly stormed Mr Nwaogu's residence at about 12:34 a.m. with the intention of killing him.

But he managed to escape, forcing the gunmen, who thought he was hiding somewhere in the house, to set it ablaze.

They however stayed back and watched the building completely burnt before leaving at about 3 am.

Apart from burning his house, the arsonists, who held his family at gunpoint, also burnt his SUV parked in the compound.

Luckily, no member of the family sustained any injury.

Mr Nwaogu, who is also the coordinator of all the vigilantes in Osisioma LGA, confirmed the attack.

He said the attackers broke into his house through the back after braking the iron door with an axe.

The PCRC chair lamented the loss of many valuables worth millions in the inferno, including huge amount of cash and property.

He also appealed to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and public spirited individuals to come to the aid of the family, which has been rendered homeless.

Recalling the incident, he said: "I heard a noise on my door around 12:34 a.m., that bang woke us up from the bed. They later broke into my house after using an axe to break the iron door.

"They searched the entire house looking for me and after an hour search, when they could not see me, they brought out other members of the family and burnt the entire house including my car and a brand new tricycle parked in the compound to ashes.

"Four of them pointed their guns at my children and wife to stop them from making any attempt to come and rescue me.

"They stayed back to ensure that nothing including me was saved from the property.

"They came by 12:34 a.m. and left by 3:17 a.m. when they believed that they have accomplished their plans.

"The gunmen stole everything. They made away with my phone and other valuables they could lay their hands on.

"When they left, one of my brothers who rushed to the scene was the one that called the RRS (Rapid Response Squad) who came and took me away from where I had ran for safety while my house was under siege.

"According to my wife, they alleged that I give police information about them which is not true.

"The gunmen dressed in black and tied red clothes on their head. They told my wife while they were leaving that I am working for the Nigerian Police and other security agencies.

"That after burning to ashes, in my next world, I will not accept working with the police.

"God knows that I have never used my position as the chairman of PCRC or Vigilante group coordinator against anybody.

"Instead, I have been ensuring cordial relationship between Osisioma Ngwa communities and security agencies and I can tell you that the reason I didn't die was because that I have never used my position against anyone; my hands are clean. What they want to do is to ensure that I (was) burnt with the house.

"At the moment, I am homeless as we have lost our home and properties. Apart from the clothes my family and I wore to sleep, nothing else came out of that house because they (arsonists) made sure that everything and every room in the house was burnt.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The loss is heavy and the pain is too much for me and my family to bear.

"We have no roof over our head. We are begging and calling even on well-meaning Osisioma sons and daughters and other spirited individuals to please come to our aid.", he said.

The security in the south-east has continued to deteriorate with attacks on security agencies, high profile individuals and government facilities.

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) a separatist group in the region has been blamed by the police for the attacks.

IPOB, whose leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is under detention and undergoing prosecution by the federal government for alleged treason and terrorism, has continued to deny responsibility for the attacks.