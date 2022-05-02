Nigeria: Eid Mubarak

editorial

After 29 or 30 days of fasting, an act of worship prescribed for Muslims, what follows is the Eid ul Fitr celebration. Fasting in the month of Ramadan is not only a means of purification and an opportunity for all irrespective of social status, to feel what it is like to be deprived, but it is also meant to help get rid of ill habits. Essentially, the holy month of Ramadan offers Muslims an opportunity to have their sins forgiven by Almighty Allah.

This year, the Ramadan in Nigeria came at a difficult time with rising food prices, insecurity and growing youth unemployment. All of these challenges are interconnected. A vast majority of Nigeria's rural communities still survive on farming. These communities also happen to be the most affected by banditry, kidnapping and terrorism. Residents of most of these communities have had to abandon their farms. This much has been widely reported. Perhaps what has not got much media attention is their level of misery and hunger. Nigeria's poorest observed the month of Ramadan under these conditions.

Today marks the official end of the month of Ramadan and the 1st Shawwal 1443, the day of Eid, which should start with giving out charity to the poor, Zakat ul Fitr, right before the Eid prayer. Scholars say it could be in the form of grains equivalent to 3kg on behalf of each member of every household and its dependents.

The Messenger of Allah (SAW) was especially generous during the month of Ramadan, and would increase his giving on the day of Eid. On the minbar, he would also encourage giving out Sadaqah, apart from the compulsory Zakat ul Fitr. Sadaqah has many benefits for both the individual giving and the society including the fact that it erases sins like water extinguishes fire. It wards off calamities and eases difficulties. Sadaqah also softens the hearts of people towards one another. Most importantly though, it earns the pleasure of Allah.

Kindness in words and thought also count as charity. These have been missing in the actions of most faithful of late. It is hard to pretend that the hearts of many citizens towards one another have turned hard. How else can we explain the killings and kidnapping of fellow citizens for ransom by those claiming to be Muslims?

As Nigerians celebrate Eid ul fitr, we urge all to ensure that the spirit of Ramadan live beyond the 30-day period. This could help heal wounds in society.

It has become the tradition for state governors to offer pardon for convicted prisoners or a handful of the thousands of awaiting-trial inmates during festive periods. As Nigerian Muslims join their counterparts all over the world to make this year's eid ul fitr, it is expected that a number of governors would be extending clemency to some of these inmates.

In Nigeria, one key features of the celebration of eid ul fitr is the Sallah homage which ministers and those in high offices pay on the president. While the ministers and others pay homage to the president, it is pertinent to remind them and indeed, governors in our respective states that millions of Nigerians are wallowing in abject poverty.

We are worried that as the country celebrates this year's Eid ul Fitr, thousands, if not millions of its citizens, are in a state of trauma occasioned by rising poverty and insecurity. There is no better time for the country's leaders to re-evaluate their priorities and address the country's pressing needs and the impact of such on most Nigerians, than now.

However, we must admit the fact that looking out for the poor should not left strictly to political office holders alone. If any lesson has been learnt from the last 30 days fasting, it is that citizens who are more fortunate in the circumstances have a responsibility to lighten the burden of the less privileged.

Eid is a moment of celebration and everyone should observe it in an atmosphere of peace. As our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate this year's Eid, we call on the government, corporate bodies and all men and women of goodwill to show more concern to the poor and vulnerable ones.

We wish the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid ul Fitr celebration.