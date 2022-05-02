Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - Vote Out Bad Governance, Atiku Tells Nigerian Workers

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, urged workers across the country to rise in unison by directing their grievances toward voting out bad governance during next year's general election, both at the federal and state levels.

Atiku in a statement shared on his Twitter page in commemoration of the Year 2022 International Workers' Day, rallied workers to demonstrate the willpower to change their poor working conditions by voting out bad governance during the 2023 elections.

While praising the resilience and determination of Nigerian workers, despite the myriad of man-made challenges confronting them, the PDP presidential aspirant promised that if voted to power in 2023, he would ensure better working conditions and create employment opportunities for jobless Nigerians.

The statement read: "Dear Nigerian workers, I will like you to know that I feel your unbearable pains and pang of hunger, hyperinflation, mass unemployment and insecurity challenges you encounter in your daily lives.

"But I want to assure you that there's hope from this socio-economic slope if we remain committed to the process to enthrone One People with One Future and One Country for the good of all.

"Nigerian workers at all levels and all sectors - federal, state, local governments, and private sector - may do well to adopt a new approach to industrial relations and dispute resolution by pursuing labour-friendly policies and positions that will guarantee improved national productivity, better working conditions for workers, particularly low-income staff and casual workers who have suffered so much anguish and pains in their daily working lives and living.

'I wish to let Nigerian workers know that I feel their pains and would do the utmost to better their lots if given an opportunity to lead the country.

"I am concerned that salaries have remained static, food scarcity and inflation abound everywhere, children are out of school due to no fault of yours, farmers can no longer go to the farm for fear of bandits, traders cannot commute freely without being abducted, no energy to power industries and companies are shutting down geometrically; all conspired as a burden on the citizenry.

"However, I wish to assure you that all hope is not lost. You need not be forlorn; the time is ripe to vote out bad governance, and Nigerian workers should lead the way with their voter's cards at the next polls to ensure the return of better days.

"I praise the resilience and determination of our workers, despite the myriad of man-made challenges confronting them. Nigerians are hardworking and industrious people who can compete with the best in the world given a conducive atmosphere and good work environment: good training, welfare package and enabling laws.

"I urge Nigerian workers to keep hope alive and cultivate a new spirit of patriotism geared towards nation-building and peace.

"I appeal to the federal and state governments to work harder to bring the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU and other striking labour unions back to the negotiation table in the interest of the Nigerian youths and the educational system of the country, which is dying gradually due to these incessant labour unrests.

"Our country shall fare very well in the coming years if, as a nation and people, our leaders and citizens imbibe a new spirit and approach in our attitude to managing the workplace, corporate governance and our nation's wealth."