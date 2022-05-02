South Africa: Record-Breaker Gerda Steyn's Historic Two Oceans Marathon Run in Her Own Words

1 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

Gerda Steyn's blow-by-blow tale of her historic run - including 'rumblers' during training.

Gerda Steyn is perhaps the greatest women's marathon and ultramarathon runner South Africa has produced. Her record speaks for itself. In 2019, she broke the Comrades up-run record with a time of 5:58:53, becoming the first woman to complete the up-run in under six hours.

She currently holds the women's national marathon record, achieved in Italy last year, with a time of 2:25:28. More recently, on 17 April this year, she broke another record. Steyn set a new women's record in the Two Oceans Marathon, over 56km, with a time of 3:29:42 and became the first athlete in 22 years to win three consecutive titles.

Her success is remarkable and built mainly on a meticulous training routine and diet. A peek into her Saturday routine is a testament to this.

"These friends of mine have this tradition, on a Saturday they run, they have a rumbler and a coffee; that's why they call themselves RRC. Everyone thinks [RRC] is 'something running club' but it's actually: run, rumbler, coffee," says Steyn, laughing. "A rumbler is a rum inside a Castle [beer]," she explains.

Because the Two Oceans Marathon...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X