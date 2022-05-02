South Africa: The Young Bucks Are Giving Bok Coach Jacques Nienaber Food for Thought

The Springbok coach is in the enviable position of having a deep core of stalwarts as well as a slew of youngsters who are all pushing for places in the national squad.

The standout performers in the inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC) have a golden opportunity to impress Springbok selectors as the tournament moves to the business stage.

The Boks' plans for the three-Test series against Wales in July have reached an advanced stage.

After holding a national alignment camp with local players of interest in early April, coach Jacques Nienaber and his lieutenants have had digital meetings with senior Boks based in Europe and Japan.

Those who have been tapped and informed of tactical and technical details will form the core of Nienaber's side for the 2022 season. But as the coach himself has stated, the squad is yet to be confirmed and the door to selection remains open.

The message to those who have been omitted is clear: deliver a series of influential performances in the closing stages of the URC. Become too good to be ignored.

Warrior Roos back on Bok radar

There was a public outcry after Evan Roos - one of the rising stars in...