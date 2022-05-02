Tanzania: Embrace ICT in Entrepreneurship, Women Told

WOMEN have been urged to embrace Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in their entrepreneurship activities in order to go along with the changing world and add value to their works.

This was said recently in Dar es Salaam by Apps and Girls Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Carolyn Ekyarisiima during the launch of the organisation's third phase of girls and women empowerment project.

She said her organisation thrives to bridge the gap which exists in the ICT sector by ensuring that more girls and women are trained to take up the challenge and leave behind the notion that the sector is male dominated.

"We train girls in secondary schools and those who are out of school on how to use ICT by enabling them to create websites, graphics and other applications which are relevant in today's world.

"We also urge them to use ICT to sharpen their entrepreneurship skills as the two things go simultaneously and we are pleased to see a lot of improvement bearing in mind that more girls and women are joining the chain," she said.

She further disclosed that so far, Apps and Girls organisation has reached out over 1000 people and are currently working in 13 regions of the country making sure that their primary targets are easily achieved.

"The good thing is that we have managed to cross borders by establishing our branch in Uganda and the project system we are using has been replicated in Kenya and DR Congo where other organizations in these countries are using the same approach to engage women in ICT," Ekyarisiima remarked.

In the same token, she hailed government for creating an enabling environment for facilitating ICT growth by ensuring that a number of schools have computer labs while insisting that this gesture should be expanded to all primary schools so that children should start learning ICT at a tender age.

Speaking at the same occasion, Tigo Acting Managing Director Innocent Rwetabura said basing on the importance of ICT in today's world, they have Incorporated with Apps and Girls organisation to attract more girls into the field.

"At Tigo, we believe that digital inclusion is key to accelerate development and we are ready to continue working together with this organisation so as to tap in more women and make them enjoy ICT.

"We are working with various stakeholders to eradicate some of the common problems which hinders effective participation of women in this crucial sector," he said.

Also, a young girl student from Institute of Accountancy in Arusha, Hajra Rajabu who scooped Influence Girls in ICT Award called upon women in the country not to be afraid to engage in learning technology skills saying they are beneficial.

"I want to see Apps and Girls programs in schools reaching many students and impart them with the necessary skills which will make them competitive when it comes to working with ICT.

"I believe that we have what it takes to excel in this sector and if the industry will have many women, then we will be able to develop easily as a country and move at par with high technology countries like Germany," she said.