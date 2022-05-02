Tanzania: Kinana Wants More Efficiency At Dar es Salaam Port

VICE-Chairman of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Abdulrahman Kinana (Tanzania Mainland) has directed the government to make more improvements at the Dar es Salaam Port for it to handle cargo more efficiently.

Mr Kinana made an appeal statement recently during the event to launch Silent Ocean Ltd and Kilimanjaro Star Cargo.

His appeal came after speaking from the country's business community which wanted the port to continue improving its cargo handling capacity to continue reducing time for cargo loading and offloading.

General Secretary of Tanzania business community (JWT), Ismael Mwinyi and the chairman of Dar es Salaam business community Yusuph Yenga unanimously called for more efficiency in cargo handling.

"We have heard all your concerns and we call for the government actions to improve the situation since everyone who initiates business wants to grow," Mr Kinana said.

He recalled directives by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to the ministers to review laws that seem to be unfriendly to the business.

For his part, Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) innocent Bashungwa called on the business community to collaborate with the government in building conducive environment for business in the country.

The Minister added that the government was aware of challenges facing the country's business people, and that it was making efforts to create friendly environment for businesses to operate.

On the other hand, Mr Yenga commended the government for collecting revenues, including taxes from the business people without the use of force.

"Currently, the TRA makes us happy since they collect taxes without forces," Mr Yenga said.

Speaking earlier, Director General of the Ocean Ltd and Kilimanjaro Star Cargo, Mr Mohamed Soloka, said they have opened new branch in US as part of efforts to expand their services.