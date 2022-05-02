Tanzania: Zanzibar's First Lady Donates Food to Female Inmates

Zanzibar's First Lady, Mama Maryam Mwinyi has donated food items to female inmates as part of her charity to people in need during the ongoing Holy month of Ramadan.

The donation was handed over to the prisons administration by Mr Jaha Haji Khamis, board member of Zanzibar Maisha Bora Foundation (ZMBF) established by the First Lady last year.

He said the donation was among the objectives of ZMBF which include economically empowering and uplifting the lives of women and children and promote inclusive society.

The head of administration of the Zanzibar prisons (formally known as reformatory centres, Omar Hamduni Mjomba thanked mama Maryam for the timely donation and during the month of Ramadan.

"Giving Aid or Charity does not mean being well-off, it is mainly an indication of love to others. There many wealthy people and institutions, but does not donate," he explained.

Mr Mjomba promised to utilize the aid from ZMBF as planned to be directed to the intended community- female inmates in the reformatory centres.

"But we humbly also request you to donate to the male prisoners in future."

The food handed over to the prisons centre for the female inmates include rice, dates, cooking oil, beans and edible salt. The number of female inmates and cost of the food items were not revealed.