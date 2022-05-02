Tanzania: Govt Decries Slow Pace in Street Naming Exercise

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology, Mohammed Hamisi has expressed concern over the slow pace of the implementation of the residential addresses plan and postcode in Manyara Region.

Speaking here at the weekend, the Deputy Minister challenged authorities to step up efforts in ensuring that the exercise goes to plan and is completed within the timeline.

"I'm not satisfied with such a slow pace bearing in mind how big this region is... we need to move with speed in implementing this exercise," observed the Deputy PS.

Mr Hamis underscored the importance of the initiative which seeks to ensure that every street and house is named and inscribed with a recognized number, noting that the move would facilitate the government's operations, towards a digital economy, and also simplify goods and services delivery.

"We wouldn't entertain any sort of excuses while implementing this initiative due to its importance to the country," he stated.

On his part, the exercise regional coordinator Alphonce Malibiche informed the deputy PS that Manyara had received 885m/- in implementing the countrywide initiative.

This also includes some 240m/- from all the district councils in the region.

Mr Malibiche however decried the low level of awareness among pastoral communities in the ongoing exercise, saying it was somewhat derailing the initiative in the region.

Postcodes are used to help ensure that mail is delivered to the correct address. They can be especially helpful where the delivery address includes common street names or town names.

Mid last month, Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology Nape Nnauye insisted on the timely completion of the residential addresses and postcode system project, calling on regions that were still lagging behind to speed up the exercise.