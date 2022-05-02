Tanzania: Efficiency Becomes Agenda As Pura Staff Celebrates May Day

1 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Employees of the Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA) have joined thousands of Tanzanians to celebrate the International Workers' Day on May 1, 2022.

This year's celebrations' theme is centered on a plea to the government for salary increments and improvement of workers' welfare with commitment to support the sixth phase government slogan: 'let's work continues'.

The Acting Director-General and Chairman of the PURA Workers Council, Engineer Charles Sangweni said this year's Workers Day celebrations is the sixth for PURA to participate since its inception in 2015.

According to him, during the said period, the authority has experienced rapid positive changes including but not limited to growth of the regulator featured by increase in staffing and efficiency.

"This day is important to all of us; PURA workers and all workers across the world because it reminds us of our duty to serve the people with integrity, unity, efficiency and with due rights," he added.

Eng. Sangweni also called upon the Authority's staff to uphold their commitment and efficiency at work in order to produce for best results.

For his part, the Chairman of the Tanzania Union of Government and Health Employees (TUGHE) at PURA branch, Mr. Abbas Kisuju said PURA has joined other institutions to commemorate May Day as a way to recognize the contribution of workers in the implementation of the Authority's duties.

"This has also been an opportunity for us to connect with staff from other institutions and exchange ideas on solutions to the various challenges we face in our workplaces," he added.

PURA staff in both Dar es Salaam and Dodoma offices have commemorated the day by participating in the peaceful rally held in the respective regions.

