Kenya: Classy Team Kenya Steals the Show At Deaflympics Opening Ceremony

2 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kenya's rich heritage was showcased to the world by Team Kenya for the delayed 2021 Deaflympics on Sunday during the glamorous opening ceremony of the 24th Summer Games in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

The Kenyan contingent strut on the track the best way they know how, wowing the world with the traditional attire representing Kenyan culture as they soaked in the atmosphere and reality that their Olympic dreams were finally realized.

Kenya's flag bearers Emily Adhiambo and Calvin Musalia majestically marched in with their faces filled with joy, followed closely by the good-looking team in their ceremonial outfit, the men donning white shirts with beaded cuffs and the ladies in red dresses complete with beaded statement neck pieces.

The rest of contingent at the terrace stands clapped with glee as the Kenyan delegation was introduced to the close to 1,000 guests who were allowed into the venue for the opening ceremony.

The outfit that was locally made by women from the Ushanga Kenya Initiative, promotes the immense contribution towards the empowerment of women from pastoralist and marginalised communities.

Kenya opens its campaign at the Deaflympics tomorrow, Monday (May 2) with handball where the women's team will face Turkey before the national Deaf women's football team takes on Japan in their opener on Tuesday (May 3).

The country will be represented by a total of 136 athletes with the other disciplines being men's and women's basketball teams, men's handball, golf and athletics.

In the last edition hosted in Turkey 2017, Kenya hauled 16 medals comprising of 5 Gold, 5 Silver and 6 Bronze all coming from athletics and head coach Samuel Kibet has set a target of over 20 medals in Brazil.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X