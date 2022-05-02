Tanzania: Embrace Innovation, Mwanza RC Tells Local Firms

1 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

MWANZA Regional Commissioner Robert Gabriel has encouraged local companies to embrace innovation for them to play a major role in the development and keep pace with a fast changing world.

"The sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan is insisting on promoting innovation by local companies so that they can play a significant role in development," Eng Gabriel stated.

Meanwhile, he hailed the Mwanza-based Songoro Marine Transport Ltd for constructing the Uganda's government ferry, called MV Palm, at a cost of 7.8bn/-.

The construction of the ferry with the capacity to carry 500 passengers and 24 vehicles has been completed by 90 per cent.

The Songoro Marine won the tender to construct the ferry at international standards. "It is a great honour to have local company winning tender in other countries," he said.

Speaking to the Daily News in an exclusive interview on Sunday, Managing Director of the company, Eng Major Songoro said they expect to complete the construction next month.

"The construction started in 2018 after Uganda had announced the tender for construction of the ferry with our company emerging the winner" Eng Songoro said.

For his part, Tanzania's Ambassador to Uganda, Dr Aziz Mlima, said the MV Palm would be a key symbol of economic diplomacy.

He urged Songoro Marine to expand their services to cover other countries including DR Congo, Kenya and Rwanda.

