Tanzania: 'Good Employer-Employee Relations Crucial to Creating Safer, Healthier Workplace'

Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability), Prof Joyce Ndalichako, has called on employers and employees to continue working together to create a safer and healthier work environment, including preventing hazards.

Prof Ndalichako appealed this during the climax of the World Occupational Safety and Health Day celebrations where in Tanzania held at Jakaya Kikwete Conference Center grounds in Dodoma.

She explained that maintaining a safe environment reduces costs because when workers have an accident or illness due to work disrupts production plans for both parties.

"Employers and employees must be aware that the issue of occupational health and safety is a common strategy and is part of the implementation of the internationally recognized rights and responsibilities framework and the principle of risk prevention is given the highest priority," said Prof. Ndalichako.

The World Day for Safety and Health at work is marked on every April 28th and Tanzania, being among International Labour Organisation (ILO) member Countries, joined other countries across the globe to celebrate the day.

In this year, the commemorations were held at national level in Dodoma Capital City whereas, this year's commemorations' theme is: Act together to build a positive safety and health culture.

Addressing the gathering, OSHA's Chief Executive Officer Khadija Mwenda noted that the major aim of the commemorations was to steer up campaigns that promote safe working environment in order to get rid of occupational accidents and diseases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She further noted that, this year's campaign is centred towards ensuring that there is involvement of all people at different levels of decision-making including workers in a

move to build a preventive culture at workplaces instead of waiting until things go wrong only to make rectifications.

"When safety culture is deep rooted among all people, it will read into reducing occupational accidents, diseases and deaths resulting from hazardous working environment and hence increasing productivity in the national economy," explained OSHA's boss.

A number of activities were implemented as part of the commemorations which includeD; training among

SMEs dealing with activities in diverse economic sectors such as mining, forestry, small industries under the Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO), persons with disability and students of higher learning institutions and vocational training colleges.

Others were exhibitions, inspections at ministries offices as well as issuance of awards to workplaces that are doing efforts improve the safety and health of their workers.

Addressing hundreds of Dodoma residents and some people from other regions across Tanzania, Prof. Ndalichako, urged all stakeholders to cooperate in developing a culture of focusing on preventive measures by putting in place effective systems.