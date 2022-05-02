Tanzania: National Census Preparations On Track

Preparations for the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census (PHC) have reached 80 per cent, and will be complete in next month, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa revealed on Saturday.

"I am glad to inform the public that preparations for the Population and Housing Census exercise have reached more than 80 per cent and will have reached 100 per cent by June," Premier Majaliwa stated ahead of census slated for August 23.

He made remarks on Sunday in Dodoma, during the International Workers' Day celebrations.

The Premier urged all workers to continue to be good ambassadors of the national census by giving public members proper knowledge so that they can prepare to participate in the exercise.

By April this year, the preparations for the census reached 79 per cent of the exercise that is being coordinated by both the Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar governments.

PHC is a ten-year countrywide activity that takes place across Tanzania.

The latest census was done in 2012, and in 2022 will be the sixth in a series that began in 1964. Censuses were also conducted in 1967, 1978, 1988, 2002, and 2012.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) provided $2.1 million (about 5bn/-) in March of this year, out of a total budget of $272.2 million required by the government for the upcoming census.

Mr Majaliwa said the theme for this year's national May Day festivities, 'Improved salary for better benefits is our cry, Kazi iendelee,' proves that workers embrace President Samia Suluhu Hassan's work attitude and are willing to work hard.

"This year's theme is a contract as it is not only of interest but also a reminder that better performance is the catalyst for better pay and benefits," he said.