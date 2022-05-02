Kenya: Raila to Name Running Mate On May 10, Interviews Start Wednesday

2 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition's running mate selection panel will start interviews on Wednesday.

The panel's Secretary Elizabeth Meyo says the team expects to complete the task by May 10 when it will present a suitable name to the coalition's presidential candidate who will make it public.

She said the candidates considered for the post will have a meeting with the panel on diverse dates this week.

The panel which was appointed after consultations with the Coalition party Council, chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta further reiterated that they are looking for candidates who must observe fidelity to the Constitution of Kenya, and must have demonstrated a record of public leadership and service among other qualities.

Other requirements by the panel include accountability to the public for decisions, actions, discipline and commitment in service to the people.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

