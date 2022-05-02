Tanzania/Burundi: Serengeti Girls Ready Finish Off Burundi

TANZANIA U-17 National Women team Serengeti Girls are keen to finish off Burundi today when they meet again in their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifying return leg match at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

The Under-17 Girls have a downhill task over Burundians following their 4-0 victory away at Ngozi in a city north of the Burundian capital, Bujumbura.

To secure the victory over Burundi girls, Serengeti Girls have camped in Zanzibar after their away match with Burundi.

Speaking on the preparations, the team's Head Coach Bakari Shime said it is vital to win against Burundi so as to seal a place in the final round of the qualifiers.

"We have been training since we returned from Burundi. We have camped in Zanzibar; we are prepared to face Burundi and win."

He further noted he has high hopes for his girls and believes they will win.

If the Tanzanian ladies win will meet the winner between Cameroon and Zambia, so Shime told the Sunday News here that they have begun drilling not only for Burundi, but for the next opponents Cameroon or Zambia.

"Just after we won in Burundi, our team began training for the return leg in Zanzibar for next opponents and the final opponents we face after clearing Burundian hurdle," he said.

After this round, we will face either Cameroon or Zambia; the next round match will be tough, so we have started drilling for them," said Shime.

He assured Tanzanians they will do well as the team has been well drilled and the players' morale is high.

"The team is well drilled; we are geared to win over opponents as we are determined to snatch the World Cup ticket."

After the match against Burundi, he added that Serengeti Girls will set up a ten-day camp in Turkey to prepare for the next game against either Cameroon or Zambia.

The match will be staged on May 19th, 2022, before the return leg in June this year.

If Serengeti Girls succeed in ousting Burundi, they will face the aggregate winner of a match between Cameroon and Zambia.

Clara Luvanga is the tournament's leading scorer with five goals, followed by Aisha Juma and Neema Paul with three goals each. But the top scorer will miss Burundi today.

Africa will be represented by three teams in the World Cup Finals for girls U-17 players in India from October 11th to 30th this year.