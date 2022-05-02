Tanzania: Kagera RC Appeals to Residents to Participate Fully in the August Census

KAGERA Regional Commissioner (RC) Major Gen Charles Mbuge has appealed to residents to participate fully in the National Population and Housing Census slated for August 23rd, this year.

Equally, he urged them to continue according their cooperation to personnel collecting information without fear.

"Census results are important pillars for the government in its efforts to bring about development to its people.

"I take this opportunity to assure the public who will be reached by this data collection programme that the information collected will be kept strictly confidential and will be used for statistical purposes only," he said.

Major Gen Mbuge also directed district commissioners and district executive directors to speed up the implementation of postal codes, urging them to ensure that the exercise is completed before May 20th, this year deadline.

According to the projections Kagera Region's population currently stood at 3.2 million. Elaborating, he said postal codes are important social identifiers and also act as essential elements in the country's development.

"The obvious advantage of having customer addresses with valid postal codes is ensuring that mail and shipments reach the customer without any delays. It also optimizes costs by reducing the chances of courier agents having to return shipments because of failed deliveries," he said.

A postal code refers to a system wherein a country is mapped out by a series of unique numbers. Each country has it its own postal code system. It is a series of numerical numbers that identify specific postal delivery point or area and for Tanzania the precisely defined area is the Ward.

This professional allocation of postal codes was done after a long search involving different experts. Addresses are an important part of consumer identities and hence, brands must maintain clean, updated address databases for all their customers.

Pursuant to Article 41 of the Electronic and Postal Communications Act, 2010 the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), informed the public that the list of postal codes for the United Republic of Tanzania was published under the Official Gazette Notice Number 240 dated April 22, 2016.

The Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology recently launched the National Physical Addressing (NaPA) system in Mwanza City which marks the official beginning of residential addressing and postcode services in the area.

Mwanza City Council is a model for NaPA system towards reaching all the councils countrywide.

Former Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Dr Ashatu Kijaji said while launching NaPA system that in order to access the services one should download a programme dubbed 'Program Tumizi' on mobile phones.

She remarked that NaPA system is connected to all public institutions, including those at Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Business Registration and Licensing Agency (BRELA), National Identification Authority (NIDA), Health as well as Land Management Information systems.