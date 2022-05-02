Tanzania: Govt Procures 16 Boats to Check Illegal Fishing

1 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nashon Kennedy in Mwanza

THE government has bought 16 boats and 12 engines worth 395m/- that will be used by fishing officials to strengthen surveillance and check illegal fishing practices in the country.

This was said by the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Mr Mashimba Ndaki said over the weekend during the occasion of handing over the boats and engines to officers in charge from Lake Victoria and Tanganyika zones, Indian Ocean zone, North-East zone and Southern highland zone.

Mr Ndaki said the equipment has been bought by the government so as to enable the ministry and its workers especially those from the fishing sector to carry out its primary responsibility of managing, protecting and developing the country's fishing resources.

He urged the fishermen to ensure that they protect fish resources and shun involving themselves in illegal fishing activities.

For his part, the Ministry's Permanent Secretary Dr Rashid Tamatamah said in the year 2021, a total of 194,804 small scale fishers participated in the fishing activities by using 57,991 fishing vessels enabling them to harvest 477,019 tonnes of fish worth 2.8tri/-.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner Engineer Robert Gabriel commended the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries for the move to purchase the equipment that will assist in controlling and combating illegal fishers in Mwanza Region and the country as a whole.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X