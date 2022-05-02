Tanzania: EALA Committee Undertakes Benchmarking Visit to AU

Eighteen members of the East African Legislative Assembly Committee on Regional Affairs and Conflict Resolution are currently in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for a five-day benchmarking visit to the African Union Commission (AUC).

The overall objective of the visit is to interact with AUC Stakeholders involved in Peace and Security, and Political Affairs as well as acquaint themselves with operationalization of the African Union's peace, security and political programmes.

Furthermore, the committee anticipates acquainting itself with the progress made, the challenges, as well as lessons learnt in terms of best practices including alternative financing modal for continental peace programs.

The visit is set to strengthen EALA's legislative and oversight mandate over EAC's funding and implementation of continental peace and security protocols and programmes, thereby effectively contributing to the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts in the EAC region and the continent as a whole.

During their visit to the AUC, the Committee is expected to hold interactive sessions with the AUC Peace and Security Council (PSC) Secretariat and receive presentations from key Directors and Heads of Departments specifically those involved in matters related to defence, peace, security and political affairs.

In addition, the Committee will pay courtesy calls on relevant AUC Executive Offices in particular those responsible for peace, security and political affairs, and sustainable financing mechanisms for peace programmes.

At the end of visit, the Committee is expected to table a report of the benchmarking activity before the Assembly, which will generate debate and recommendations by the Assembly for consideration by the EAC Council of Ministers for implementation by EAC Partner States.