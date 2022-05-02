Tanzania: UNFPA Calls for More Capacity Building for Midwives

MORE investment is needed to improve the working conditions of the midwives, aiming at reducing the number of maternal and neonatal deaths in the country.

The Officer in charge of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Dr David Wilfred issued the call ahead the International Day of Midwives marked annually on every year with this year's commemoration that will be accompanied by Midwifery Scientific conference taking place in Dodoma on May 5 and 6th this year.

He said, despite major efforts taken by the government in collaboration with other stakeholders, the number of maternal and neonatal deaths is still a concern among the public.

According to him, Tanzania has made significant efforts in reducing maternal, newborn, and under five children death.

However, he said still more efforts are needed for sustainable health goal by reducing maternal death to less than 70 per 100,000 live births, putting an end to all preventable deaths for newborn infants and those under five years.

"No country should have higher than 140 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030," he said.

Mr Wilfred also said that the 2021 state of the world's midwifery report issued by UNFPA, the International Federation of Midwives (ICM) and the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that if the government invests much in midwives about 4.3million lives could be saved every year by 2035 and the number includes the maternal deaths, neonatal deaths and stillbirth.

He added that midwives and those with midwifery skills have highly contributed in maternal care, adolescent health, reducing HIV infections and managing gender based violence cases, therefore, the community should appreciate the efforts done by them in saving the life of mother and child.

He also added that the UNFPA works with the Ministry of Health in collaboration with Tanzania Midwives Association (TAMA) to build and renovate health facilities.

UNFPA Programme Specialists in Health Systems Felister Bwana noted that there are two main causes of maternal mortality, which include excessive bleeding during delivery and epilepsy.

She also said that midwives should have a conducive environment for them to operate. She said they need the provision of enough quality equipment, regular training and capacity building for safe delivery.