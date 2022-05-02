Tanzania: May Day Golf Brightens Lugalo Course

OVER 60 golfers are on Lugalo club course for May Day Special Fiddle showdown to mark the today's Workers Day.

Lugalo Club's Captain Japhet Masai said in Dar es Salaam everything is in place for the event to tee off today as planned.

Masai said that the special fiddle involving 18-hole showdown is scheduled to start in the afternoon after workers compete celebrating the Workers Day.

"I want to inform all golfers that we are having a special golf event as we will also hold a members meeting after the showdown," he said.

Insisting, Masai has urged members to participate fully in order to work together with the club committee.

"The official chief guest during the meeting will be the Chairman of the club, Michael Luwongo who will be pleased to see you all," he added.

He noted that the fiddle is sponsored by 777 & the former TGU Chairman Joseph Tango, Mohamed Rweyemamu and Peter Fiwa.

He thanked the sponsors for supporting the event.

Masai said by yesterday afternoon there were over 60 golfers who had already confirmed participation.

Among them, he named TGU Competition Secretary Enock Magile, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) golf captain Fred Laizer and Lugalo ladies section captain Hawa Wanyeche.

Also in the list are Ernest Sengeu, Femin Mabachi, Samuel Kileo, George Kivaria, Mohamed Rweyemamu, Terence Mwakaliku, Joyce Ndyetabura, D. Luhago and Kibuna Usitambe.

The captain stressed that there will be four agendas to be discussed during the meeting and urged the members to come up in big numbers.

He named the meeting agendas as to receive members' comments on club improvements, set up club development strategies, and announce their intention to vie for posts at the coming Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) general election.

Another agenda is the preparation for the second edition of the Lugalo ladies golf open.

The 2022 Lugalo Ladies open is set to tee off at the par 72 course from 21-22 May this year.

According to Lugalo ladies captain, Hawa Wanyeche the annual tournament will draw players from in and outside the country.

So far over 41 golfers have already registered for the Lugalo Ladies Open.