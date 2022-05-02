Tanzania: Yanga, Simba Fire Blanks Again

YOUNG Africans failed to extend 13-point gap over closest pursuers and traditional rivals after being held to a barren draw in the tense Premier League encounter at Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

The yesterday's draw, how- ever, intensified Yanga's lead to 55 points garnered from their 21- match outings while their traditional rivals remained second with 42 after playing 20 games.

It was a tense encounter as both teams played a cautious game, each avoiding to commit silly blunders.

In all the 90 minutes, Yanga looked superior in the first half while Simba's superiority was displayed in the last quarter of the game.

It is the second time the teams stamp a draw this season.

The teams also fought to a barren draw in their first round of the Premier League at the same venue last year.

To Yanga, the Jangwani Street side maintained their unbeaten run this season to 21 games.

But to the both teams' fans the game turned a battle of two Congolese opponents; Simba's central back Henock Inonga and the Yanga's lethal striker Fiston Mayele and Henonga managed to dwarf Mayele as he didn't let him score.

In the first half Yanga had plenty of counter attacks but their players; Saido Ntibazonkiza and Jesus Moloko were not quick enough to give Mayele a chance to score.

The game also witnessed the referee Ramadhani Kayoko from Dar es Salaam awarding yellow cards to Simba's Bernard Morison who didn't have good game in the evening and Yanga's short stopper Djigui Diarra after a debate involving the two following the foul on Morison.

It was good game to Kibwana Shomari in the left back who silenced Morison in such a way he was replaced in the second half by Kibu Denis.

Pablo Franco also benched off Clatous Chama for Larry Bwalya. Yanga glorious chance came in 70th minute after Mayele was set by Feisal Salum, but his powerful shot hit the side of the net.

Simba took control of the game after introducing Kibu Dennis who added steam to Simba's striking force.

In 80th minute Chris Mugalu header went straight into waiting hands of Diarra.

The striker's header was orchestrated by a cross from defender Mohamed Hussein.

Cedric Kaze, who was on Yanga's technical bench, also made changes by introducing Dennis Nkane, Farid Mussa, and Salum Abubakari to replace Jesus Moloko, Feisal Salum and Saido Ntibazonkiza but neither of the changes bore fruits.