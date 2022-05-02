Somalia: Danab Takes Control of Villages From Al-Shabaab

1 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The US-trained elite DANAB Commandos carried out anti-al-Shabaab operations in the Bay and Lower Shabelle regions in southern Somalia.

The operations took control of Leego and Jameo areas in the two regions, according to the army commanders. The troops wrested control of several villages during the action.

DANAB destroyed the bases that Al Shabaab used to tax offices to extort local people. The offensive will continue until to ensure security in the southern regions of Somalia.

DANAB receives military training and equipment from the United States, with its main base in Balidoogle, Lower Shabelle region.

