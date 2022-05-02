Uganda: Vipers SC Retain Uganda Premier League Title

Vipers Sports Club are the champions of the 2021/2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League title.

The Kitende based side beat Express FC 3-0 in a League match played on Friday at their St Marys Stadium to retain the title even with four matches to spare.

Coach Roberto Oliviera's team moved to 64 points, 14 ahead of second placed KCCA FC.

Former CS Sfaxien striker Yunus Junior Sentamu put the Vipers SC in the lead after 24 minutes, before he got his name on the score sheet again nine minutes later.

In the second half the regional CECAFA Kagame Club defending champions Express FC reorganized themselves, but still failed to find the goals. After 59 Bright Anukani made it 3-0 for the Venoms.

It was also Vipers SC's fifth time to win the Uganda Premier League title after previously emerging champions in the 2009/2010, 2014/2015, 2017/2018 and 2019/2020 seasons.

"I am happy that after hard work we have lifted the League title with four matches to go. We shall continue to work hard ahead of the remaining matches and also the knock out Cup," said Vipers SC's Brazilian coach Oliviera.

In the other matches played on Friday, second placed KCCA FC picked a 2-0 win away to Tooro FC. Sadat Anaku scored in each half.

Third placed Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club also picked a 1-0 win against army side UPDF FC.