Gambia: GOEA Donates School Furniture to TVET

Global Orphan Empowerment Academy (GOEA), an international humanitarian organisation, has donated School furniture and materials to Crab Island Technical and Vocanational Educational Training (TVET) Center on Friday 21st January 2022.

The presentation of twenty five chairs, twenty five tables, with executive chairs and one whiteboard, was held at TVET center.

According to the donors, the aim of the humanitarian gesture is to support students with best learning materials needed, to boost their skills through technical and vocational training.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Mrs. Maria Gillen, executive director of GOEA said the mandate of the organization amongst others, is to support students in their learning process; that the furniture and materials donated will assist students as a motivating factor in building the Gambia we want, and urged them to make best used of the donated items; that they will continue to support the youth of the country and Schools as well.

On his part, the National Assembly Member for Banjul North Ousman Sillah who also doubles as the chairperson of TVET, expressed gratitude to GOEA for the gesture rendered. He described the move as timely, when the School need materials the most, to support the process of building the capacity of student; that skills training is very fundamental in the development and advancement of every nation.

"We need skills to build what we want for country and the country is in need of vacational professionals to fill in the gaps that have been in existence for a long time now," Sillah said; that with the support of Government and other partners, they are able to create technical and vocational training for Gambian youth which can enroll 175 trainees on skills.

The Banjul North representative assured the donors that the donated furniture and materials, will be put to good use.

Matarr John, the Director of TVET lauded the gesture made by GOEA in supporting School such donation. He told the donors that theirs' a young vocational School and needed such suppor to build the strengths of students and to motivate others to venture into vocational training.

On behalf of the students, Sulayman Jallow said the materials will be put into good use and conveyed appreciation to the donors for the initiative.