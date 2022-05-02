Gambia: Remains of Gambians From Bronx Fire Incident Arrive for Final Burial

A press release issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, informs the general public that the remains of Gambians who died from the New York fire incident on Sunday 8th January 2022, arrived Banjul International Airport last Wednesday 19th January 2022, in the evening. The release said Gambian Ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations H.E. Lang Yabou, and the Director of the Diaspora and Migration Directorate under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Musa Camara, were at the foot of the aircraft to receive the remains and three escorts of families who came with the four remains.

According to the release, fifteen other escorts from the United States of America also arrived earlier on Tuesday 18th January 2022, to attend the burial of these deceased Gambians; that the remaining Gambian victims of the inferno were laid to rest in the Bronx in New York on Sunday 16th January 2022.

The release further said that Ambassador Yabou who spoke to the press at the airport, expressed heartfelt condolences to the grieving families for their tragic loss and assured them of Government's continuous support during these trying time; that The release further said that Momodou Baldeh who is part of the escorts, thanked the Gambia Government for the support accorded to the aggrieved families since the tragedy; that some senior officials from the Ministry also visited Soma and Gambiasara to attend the funeral of the four deceased Gambians in their native homess; that the families and loved ones were accorded the necessary support to give the departed souls a befitting burial.

The release said the Ministry prayed for God's infinite mercy and forgiveness on the departed souls and further prayed that God grants the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.