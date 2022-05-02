Eritrea: International Workers Day Observed

Asmara, 01 May 2022- International Workers Day, 1 May, was observed at the national level at the premises of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers.

At the ceremony in which Ministers, senior PFDJ officials, and others took part, Mr. Tekeste Baire, General Secretary of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, indicated that May Day is a day in which workers voice their political, social, economic, and cultural existence, and commended the commitment the Eritrean workers demonstrated in the national affairs.

Praising the awareness, organization, and flexibility the Eritrean workers and managing staff demonstrated to address the challenges encountered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Woldeyesus Elisa, Director General of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, called for turning challenges to opportunities and strengthen organizational capacity.

Mr. Woldeyesus also expressed readiness that the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare will stand alongside the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers in all its endeavors.

International Workers Day is being observed for the 132nd time at the international level and for the 31st time at the national level.