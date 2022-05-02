South Africa: The Pandemic's Gardening Boom Shows How Gardens Can Cultivate Public Health

analysis

As lockdowns went into effect in the spring of 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, reports emerged of a global gardening boom, with plants, flowers, vegetables and herbs sprouting in backyards and on balconies around the world.

The data backs up the narrative: An analysis of Google Trends and infection statistics found that during the first few months of the Covid-19 pandemic, country-by-country interest in gardening, from Italy to India, tended to peak just as infections peaked.

Why did so many people find themselves being pulled toward the earth in a time of crisis? And what sort of effect did gardening have on them?

In a new study conducted with a team of environmental and public health scholars, we highlight the extent to which gardening became a coping mechanism during the early days of the pandemic.

Even as restrictions related to Covid-19 have eased, we see some real lessons for the way gardening can continue to play a role in people's lives.

Dirt, sweat, tranquility

To conduct our study, we used an online questionnaire to survey more than 3,700 respondents who primarily lived in the U.S., Germany and Australia. The group included experienced gardeners and those who were...