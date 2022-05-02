Nigeria: 2023 - Group Tips Osinbajo to Be Nigeria's Next President

2 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dapo Akinrefon

The Intellectual Forum on Politics and Governance, IFP&G, has expressed optimism that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the preferred candidate of Nigerians to succeed Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria's next President in 2023.

IFP&G, in a statement by its Convener/Secretary, Prof. Ike Ogba, said: "Analysis of the results clearly indicated that Osinbajo was the citizens' choice for the next president of the Federation."

The group, said that in a survey carried out by the Intellectual Forum in February 2022, Osinbajo appeared most likely to win a general election as "he is the very popular choice of a large number of Nigerians."

IFP&G poll result was based on the balanced random sample of 12,000 names was selected from a database of registered voters, with the respondents spread across the states of the federation and all six geopolitical zones fully represented.

Aside from leading the final poll, as the citizens' choice for the next president, the result analysis showed that Osinbajo polled almost twice the nearest challenger with 42.50 percent of the respondents selecting the Vice President as their preferred choice, and 25.51 per-cent selected Abubakar Atiku as their preferred choice.

It added that 18.07 percent selected Rabiu Kwankwaso and 13.92 per cent of the respondents selected Bola Tinubu as their preferred candidate.

